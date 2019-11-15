Business
Taxi business picks up in Suva
August 10, 2020 12:25 pm
The Taxi business is starting to slowly pick up for drivers operating in the Suva area.
FBC News spoke to some drivers at the Suva Market Taxi Station this morning – who were making more runs compared to the last four months.
The taxi base has more than a hundred drivers who are all still in operation.
43-year-old Sayed Ali says even though business is slow on some days, it’s definitely better now than what it was before when Fiji had confirmed its first COVID-19 case.
“Just slowly picking up. Not like COVID-19 time, there was nothing like that. COVID-19 time only earned like $30 of $40 something like that. It was a very struggling time but it’s slowly picking up now it’s not that bad.”
For another taxi driver Manjeet Singh – business is becoming competitive due to the current curfew restrictions.
“The night shift taxis and the day shift taxis are operating at one time – at the moment. That is one of the major problems at the moment because of the curfew hours is also a problem at the moment.”
According to most taxi drivers in the Capital City, there are more jobs for them during the weekend, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.