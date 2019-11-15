Taxi business picks up in Suva

The Taxi business is starting to slowly pick up for drivers operating in the Suva area.

FBC News spoke to some drivers at the Suva Market Taxi Station this morning – who were making more runs compared to the last four months.

The taxi base has more than a hundred drivers who are all still in operation.

43-year-old Sayed Ali says even though business is slow on some days, it’s definitely better now than what it was before when Fiji had confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

“Just slowly picking up. Not like COVID-19 time, there was nothing like that. COVID-19 time only earned like $30 of $40 something like that. It was a very struggling time but it’s slowly picking up now it’s not that bad.”

For another taxi driver Manjeet Singh – business is becoming competitive due to the current curfew restrictions.

“The night shift taxis and the day shift taxis are operating at one time – at the moment. That is one of the major problems at the moment because of the curfew hours is also a problem at the moment.”

According to most taxi drivers in the Capital City, there are more jobs for them during the weekend, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.