Tax collection figures good start for Fiji

Tourism Fiji says the country can expect a significant increase in tax revenue during the peak tourism period.

Brent Hill made the comments following figures released by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.

According to FRCS, they collected $1.1 million dollars in Departure Tax last month alone, while during the closure of the international border, it took the FRCS an entire year to collect one million dollars in Departure Tax.

FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon has attributed this increase to the reopening of the international border and tourist dollars.



FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon

The Tourism Fiji CEO says seeing such figures in January is a positive sign.

“This is why we are investing in tourism. It’s great to see tourism’s contribution and certainly, from our perspective, that’s what we want to see. we want to see more tourists coming into Fiji and we know it has a great flow-on effect into the rest of the country”.



Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill

Hill says based on the figures released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, 23,000 tourists came to Fiji in December and they expect a similar figure for last month.

He says it is a good start for Fiji.