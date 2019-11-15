Tavua taxi operators raise pressing issues

Taxi operators in and around Tavua have raised some pressing issues with Local Government Minister Premila Kumar and have requested for another base.

After meeting with the Tavua Taxi Association and the responsible municipal council this week, the Minister says they will review the request made.

The association is facing issues at its recent location.

The Minister says they will relook at its town planning.

Meanwhile, Kumar also met with ratepayers and acknowledged them for their continuous support towards the Council.

Tavua has one of the smallest number of ratepayers which is 247 and the Council collects around $63,000 in rates.

Ratepayers were urged to ensure timely payment and it was also emphasized that the last time their rates were increased was in 2003.

The Minister says the Council is independent and should be able to work within its means with Government now assisting municipalities.

Ratepayers were also assured that Ministry will be looking at reviewing how festivals are conducted so money raised can benefit towns hosting the events.