Taveuni runs short on food, fuel supply

Shops and supermarkets in Taveuni are running out of food supplies due to delay in the cargo shipping services.

Taveuni Advisory Board Chair, Ravindra Kumar says supermarkets are without basic food items such as rice, sugar, flour, onions and potatoes.

Speaking to FBC News from Taveuni, Kumar says shelves are empty as well as their bulk.

He adds they are also running out of fuel and at least two service stations have closed down.

Kumar says the only bowser that is operating has fuel that will only last a couple of days.

Fair Price Supermarket, Director Sharnil Kumar says they have also run short of frozen foods.

He says the boat was scheduled to bring their cargo on Wednesday and Saturday but did not arrive.

Kumar says they have been left in the dark as to when the shopping service will resume.

Goundar Shipping transports cargo to the island.

FBC News can confirm a decision on the resumption of service to Taveuni will be made this afternoon following a meeting between the company and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.