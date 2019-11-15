‘Tap and go’ with ANZ contactless payments in Fiji

ANZ has introduced contactless payments to Fiji and six other Pacific countries with ANZ Visa Debit and Credit cards.

Contactless is a payment method that securely transmits purchase information via a tiny antenna embedded in the card.

ANZ customers can ‘tap and pay’ at a contactless payment terminal anywhere in the world without entering their PIN for transactions under the fifty dollar limit.

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Saud Minam, says contactless payment increases convenience for customers and reduces the risk of cash handling as a means of spreading COVID-19.