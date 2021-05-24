Hotels to offer special rates when borders open

Fiji’s largest locally owned and managed hotel, Tanoa Hotel Group sats when containment borders open they will tap into the local market again.

Area General Manager, Narend Kumar says before the second wave hit the country, they were doing well with the love your locals campaign.

He says once the green light is given for borders to open, they will need to do the hard yards in getting locals back to their hotels.

Article continues after advertisement

“As I said prior to the second wave we had been offering much discounted rates and we will go by that and if need be we will further relook at the discounted rates to get people in and get some leisure time.”

Kumar also stresses they will be adhering strictly to the COVID-19 protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

Rosie Holidays Managing Director, Tony Whitton says the opening up of the local borders will be good for the industry.

“We have to slowly open up in stages, we have to test our protocols, the protocols at the airport, and we have to test our protocols within the various resorts and tour operators.”

The main objective for a few stakeholders in the industry now is to get their assets ready in time.