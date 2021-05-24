Home

Tangible savings from VAT removal

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 25, 2022 12:50 pm
Tangible benefits are being seen from the removal of Value Added Tax on certain items in the revised budget.

Calculations by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission show families at various income levels are able to make some savings on their shopping bills.

According to the consumer protection agency, shoppers would have been paying between $265 and $420 more in their annual shopping bill if not for the removal of VAT.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says non-price control items do factor into the bottom line, but the removal of VAT from 21 basic food items is having the desired result.

“The benefits would be based on different demand patterns but the VAT removal definitely has seen a reduction. Major supermarkets, we’re quite happy with the level of compliance because all major supermarkets have a point of sale system where VAT has to be adjusted to the final price.”

Abraham says given the range of 21 basic food items covered under the new VAT regime, some families could be making additional savings.

For items which are neither VAT-free nor under price control, the FCCC is encouraging negotiations to reduce supply costs.

“Supermarkets to go back to their suppliers, and suppliers to go back to their vendors globally and talk to them about how we can manage the volatility in the supply chains.”

VAT has been removed from 21 basic food items, resulting in government revenue reduction of $163m.

