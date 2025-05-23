TAF seeks more funding

Telecommunications Fiji is requesting over $165,000 this year to boost staff training and build capacity, especially in key technical areas.

The company told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee that it only received $6,000 for training this year, which is insufficient to meet growing demands.

Chief Executive Prit Chand says high staff turnover has made it difficult to retain experienced workers, particularly in finance and engineering.

He adds that in 2015, TAF had seven staff, including two in finance, but this dropped to five by 2016. The company has been facing capacity issues in several areas and has been working to build human capital over the years.

“So now, at least we have a well-functioning finance team between the two offices, the finance officer and the finance assistant, but it will need to be complemented by a qualified finance manager. And this year, as I mentioned, we have submitted our budget request.”

Chand says investing in training is vital to its success, but without proper funding, it risks falling behind.

He adds that the company is now counting on government support to develop a stronger, more stable workforce.

