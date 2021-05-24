Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|
Full Coverage

Business

T-shirts and jeans may get more expensive as cotton prices hit 10-year high

CNN
October 6, 2021 10:30 am

Cotton prices jumped to fresh 10-year highs on Tuesday, joining a long list of booming commodities and raw materials.

Cotton futures climbed 4% to nearly $1.09, the highest level since September 2011. The commodity is up 22% in the past two weeks alone.

The cotton spike could eventually be passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices on jeans, T-shirts and other clothing.

Article continues after advertisement

Consumer prices on apparel were already on the rise and the rally in cotton futures could drive prices even higher.

Apparel prices climbed 4.2% during the 12 months that ended in August, according to the government inflation report. Prices rose even more on men’s shirts and sweaters (4.4%), men’s pants and shorts (6.6%) and women’s dresses (11.9%).

Analysts blamed the cotton rally on several different factors, including extreme weather. Droughts and heat waves have wiped out cotton crops in the United States, the world’s leading cotton exporter.

“It’s a shortage situation. The planting season did not go that well,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

Yawger said traders on Wall Street have driven cotton prices even higher in recent days.

“All the speculators started to jump in, exacerbating a tight market,” he said.

At the same time, demand has been very strong, especially from China. The heavy demand from China could reflect a side effect of US trade policy.

In December 2020, the Trump administration blocked US companies from importing cotton and cotton products originating in China’s western Xinjiang region due to concerns about forced labor.

Analysts say those penalties, which remain in place during the Biden administration, have caused some Chinese companies to buy US-grown cotton, make goods with it and then sell the products back to the United States and other markets.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.