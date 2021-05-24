Suva shops will be open on Christmas day

It will be business as usual for retailers in the capital city on Christmas Day this year.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel, says this is because the public holidays fall on the following week.

Patel adds that this will be convenient for shoppers who are not comfortable shopping in a crowd.

“It’s something that we had to look into, but since it’s a normal working day and the public holiday is on Monday and Tuesday, most of the shops will be open, so most of the shops will be open as usual.”

The retailers are not expecting much traffic in the central business centre, but people are advised that Suva City will be open for those who will be making their last-minute shopping.