Suva shoppers told to be vigilant

Shoppers coming into Suva City from Monday should not expect any relaxation of COVID safe measures.

The Suva Retailers Association has in-fact told its members to be more vigilant with adherence to COVID safe protocols in anticipation of large crowds coming into the Central Business District.

President, Jitesh Patel says shoppers will not be able to simply walk into any retail outlet without proper checks.

“We will be sticking to the FCCC guidelines. We will be checking temperatures, sanitizing and making sure that people scan using the (careFiji) app.”

Patel confirms all Association members are on board and will be ready for business come Monday.

All retail outlets will be able to open at 70% capacity for fully vaccinated Fijians.

All COVID safe protocols will have to be followed at all times.