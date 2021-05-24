Suva Retailers welcome initiatives in new budget

The Suva Retailers Association has congratulated the Government for the delivery of the 2021-22 National Budget.

President, Jitesh Patel says they are pleased with what has been presented noting that priority is being placed on employment opportunities and investment in stimulating economic activity.

Patel says there are key areas in which the Association is particularly interested in and sees opportunities for our retailers.

He adds this budget further emphasizes the Government’s commitment to putting the interest of individuals, families, communities, and businesses that have been greatly impacted at the forefront.



Jitesh Patel

According to Patel, it is clear that the budget is focused on building customer and investor confidence and creating economic activity.

He says the Association strongly advocates for investing in the future; therefore, is pleased with the commitment made by Government with the allocation toward the free education initiative, and the Loans Scheme provisions that ensure students continue to get access to educational programs and resources to learning.

Patel says the Association continues to work closely with their partners, stakeholders and all Fijians to ensure that they can better support each other while adhering to all COVID-safe protocols.