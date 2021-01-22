Home

Suva property owners restore dilapidated buildings

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 22, 2021 4:52 pm
Building owners in the capital city have committed to renovating or cleaning up neglected buildings to give the capital city a facelift.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says owners are aware they are not doing their part and the Association will now be taking steps to guide property owners on standards expected of them.

Patel admits the image of Suva is worrying, given there is little to no effort from owners to renovate their buildings.

“Next week we will be approaching those business owners and try and work hand in hand with them and checking out what options we have to help them, it’s the image of the city we are worried about.”

Patel also highlighted that some business owners will be taken to task for not properly disposing of their rubbish.

The Association is now conducting regular checks and shops which don’t keep their surroundings clean will be reported to the Suva City Council.

