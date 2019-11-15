Home

Suva on Sale starts tomorrow

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 4, 2020 7:29 am
Vinay Kumar [left] with SCC Special Administrator Isikeli Tikoduadua

Suva on Sale will start tomorrow and will continue until Fiji Day.

The event is a partnership between the Suva City Council and Suva Retailers Association.

The sale aims to create a more festive atmosphere leading up to Fiji Day and ensure economic activity within the Central Business District area.

Association President Vinay Kumar says the initiative also plans to honor those businesses that have been in operation for over 50 years in the Capital City.

SCC Special Administrator Isikeli Tikoduadua says Police will also be engaged to ensure public safety.

