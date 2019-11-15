Suva on sale begins today, COVID-19 protocols to be followed

Businesses in the Suva Central Business District who have been struggling due to COVID-19 can now breathe a sigh of relief.

This as Suva on Sale begins today which will create economic activity within the CBD area.

Suva Retailers Association President, Vinay Kumar believes this is an opportune time to bring back Suva on Sale to get people in the mood to celebrate Fiji’s 50th Independence Day.

“We won’t have any street closures, we won’t have any car park space taken. The store owners are encouraged to put a table outside the shop and have an in-store sale so the traffic can flow easily. As you know there is a traffic issue in town at times so we are not doing it as we used to in previous years. We are working with the council.”

Kumar says COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

“We are not getting people in one place together so it can carry on. We are encouraging retailers to provide sanitizers in the store and on the table as well.so that’s one of the things we are encouraging them to follow through. We are very fortunate that we are a COVID contained country so we do this thing.”

The Association has encouraged retailers to take part as the economy needs a boost and the event also coincides with Fiji’s 50th year of Independence.