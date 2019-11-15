Suva on sale back after a lapse of three years

There will be a festive atmosphere in Suva leading up to Fiji Day, with Suva on Sale returning after a lapse of three years.

It will be hosted from the 5th to the 10th of next month.

Considering that several retail workers have been let go or are on reduced hours, the Suva City Council believes the sale will create employment for some Fijians.

Suva Retailers Association President, Vinay Kumar says there will be no closure of streets and COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

“The plans are pretty simple on that, there won’t be any closure of streets and there won’t be any tents. What we have decided is that retailers will be allowed to keep a table outside and have an in-store sale.”

The Association has encouraged retailers to take part as the economy needs a boost and the event also coincides with Fiji’s 50th year of Independence.