Suva on Sale attracts a lot of Fijians

A lot of businesses in the capital city have noticed an increase in customers who are flocking in to check the Suva on Sale which began today.

FBC News took to the streets this morning to see the hype and noticed that majority of the businesses in the Central Business District area are creating a festive atmosphere with decorations to commemorate Fiji’s 50th anniversary.

Suva Retailers Association President Vinay Kumar says they expect the streets to get busier as it gets closer to Saturday.

“We hope that people will get in the mood and we want people to dress up and come to town because the shops are being decorated now.”

Kinoya resident, 70-year-old Railala says Suva on Sale is a timely initiative that will help both customers and businesses facing difficulties during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I personally feel that the Suva on Sale is something all Fijians need right now as it gives us a chance to buy things we want at a more affordable rate. We should consider this a blessing.”

Retailers in the CBD are encouraged to decorate their shop and employees to dress up in blue as we head towards the Fiji Day celebration on Saturday.

The Suva on Sale will continue until Saturday.