Suva on sale aims to boost economic activity

The Suva City Council in partnership with the Suva Retailers Association will be having a Suva on Sale from October 5th until Fiji Day.

Suva Retailers Association President Vinay Kumar says the sale aims to create a more festive atmosphere leading up to the Fiji Day celebration and to ensure economic activity within the CBD area.

Kumar says they are also planning to honor those businesses that have been in operation for over 50 years in the capital.

“We will also be having the competition for the best display shop and also some other competition.”

SCC Special Administrator Isikeli Tikoduadua says Police have also been engaged to ensure the safety of every Fijian during the week-long sale.

“There are other events arranged that coincides with this to ensure we get to celebrate independence.

The Suva Retailers Association is calling on all businesses in the CBD area to participate in the Suva on Sale.