Suva market vendors unhappy with new opening hours

Market vendors have raised concerns with FBC News on the extended opening hours of the Suva market.

Anil Prasad who has been selling at the Suva market since 2006 says they have written to the Suva City Council and are still waiting for a response.

FBC News understands the market opening hours were extended late last year where it opens until 7pm from Monday to Thursday and closes at 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

He says the concern is that most of these vendors have families and children to look after.

“We are still hoping that the hours to remain as it was before like it was normal hours, and we are requesting the local government Minister to look into this and actually there are plenty female vendor, some of them are single mothers and they also have to rush home and look after their kids”

Prasad says over seventy vendors have submitted a signed letter to the SCC.

The Minister for Local government has directed that SCC comment on the matter.

Attempts to get a comment from SCC have been unsuccessful so far.