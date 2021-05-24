Suva hotels ready to welcome guests

Hotels in Suva are preparing for the further easing of restrictions from tomorrow.

Most of the hotels were occupied by healthcare workers during the peak of the pandemic, however, they are now ready to welcome guests.

Tanoa Plaza Reservation Officer, Timaima Sauqaqa says they have been preparing for the past few weeks to have everything in place before they can operate at a 70 percent capacity.

“The beauty of the Tanoa Group is the level of preparation. Everything was planned and mapped out accordingly. We have done our deep cleaning in our accommodation rooms. We have done our conference facilities as well. The ground floor and the kitchen. We not only cleaned the interior, but we also cleaned the exterior of the building.”

The Peninsula Hotel, Acting General Manager, Poiy Ciusia says they have re-strategized to ensure the best deals are offered.

“We have specials on our standard rooms at $99 per night, our deluxe rooms at $139 per night.”

These hotels have also added new dishes to their menu to attract Fijians.

FBC News has also noted strict COVID-19 procedures and protocols in these hotels with staff fully vaccinated and are ready to get the tourism sector back on track.