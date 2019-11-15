Suva City was a buzz on the first weekend after lockdown

On the first weekend after the Suva lockdown was lifted and there was more activity than normal in the Capital City.

Police continued to do their rounds and keep an eye on public movement, as people were out in numbers shopping and visiting the market with the threat of COVID-19 still lingering above their heads.

Suva was open for business yesterday but with it comes COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Vendor Joshna Devi says while majority of businesses opened their doors yesterday it was all about keeping safe.

“During the lockdown fewer people came to buy vegetables, only when required. Crowding was minimal. There are a lot of people and walkways can be blocked sometimes. Regardless of the fact that we make less money during the lockdown, its better to be safe than sorry.”

Another Vendor, Joseva Lomailagi believes the “No-Care attitude” of people needs to stop.

“You know when there’s a hurricane warning or something like that we still jump into the water and swim. No care attitude. But I want them to you know at least they should think of other people.”

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says even though it’s the weekend – it does not mean we should relax.

He says there will continue to be a lot of police visibility in towns and cities to ensure COVID 19 restrictions are being followed.