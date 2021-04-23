Suva businesses to cease operations

The Suva Retailers Association has called on businesses to cease or close operations from 7 tonight to 4am Monday.

President Jitesh Patel has encouraged retailers to adhere to all necessary COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

Patel says this is being done in line with the restriction on movement during the same time.

The Association believes businesses have a shared responsibility to ensure that families, staff, and customers are safe and this will only be possible by working together.