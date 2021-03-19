Suva businesses look forward to Easter sales 

Businesses in Suva are looking forward to making sales in the lead-up to the long Easter weekend.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says sales are already picking up as many Fijian families were preparing for Palm Sunday last week.

Patel says businesses are hopeful that sales will continue to increase.

“We are looking forward to a good Easter weekend of sales, with a lot of people coming in from out of town as well. So it is getting back to normal. But there are some hiccups here and there, but I think it is coming on well now.”

Patel says they are confident with the supply and stock they have to meet customer demands this Easter.

Patel adds they are also working closely with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.