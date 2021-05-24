Home

Suva businesses gear up for the festive season

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 7, 2021 5:18 am

With Christmas around the corner, businesses in the capital city are gearing up for shoppers.

This year’s Christmas means a lot for businesses and Fijians as the last two festive seasons were dampened by COVID-19.

The Suva Retailers Association is working with its members to see how best to capitalize on what is usually a big month of sales.



Association President, Jitesh Patel says the Association is confident that consumers will turn out in numbers in the lead up to Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year.

“As Christmas is coming near, we know that people will be out and about spending and getting ready for Christmas shopping so we are urging customers to enjoy the shopping experience and follow all Covid protocols.”

Patel says retailers must play their part and ensure there are quality items on offer at a reasonable price and COVID protocols should not be forgotten for the sake of profit.

Shoppers are also being reminded that all COVID safe protocols remain in force.

