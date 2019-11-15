Home

Suva Businesses flourish during Diwali sales

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 10, 2020 12:10 pm

Suva Retailers have been provided with a heavy boost this Diwali season.

Although amidst the pandemic, people are taking advantage of Diwali sales and drop in prices to make purchases.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says there is a huge demand for Diwali decorations and Hindu prayer items which are expected.

Article continues after advertisement

“Like the response for Diwali has been okay in the sense that what people are shopping for at the moment are clothing and what they gonna use for the prayers and it’s flowing well”

Patel says although the pandemic has affected many pockets and household income, sales does not seem to be affected which is a good sign for most businesses.

He says weekend sales have been hitting the roof and they are expecting more in the next few days in the lead up to Diwali.

