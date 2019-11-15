Home

Suva businesses asked to ensure ethical practices

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 11, 2020 4:45 pm
Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel. [File Image]

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel is urging businesses to be ethical during this festive season.

He says it is important for traders to be honest with the prices they advertise so that customers are not cheated.

Patel has commended the presence of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission carrying out inspections in Suva.

“Just to sell and have good business ethics to see the customers well so that they can come back and shop again because our priority at the moment is to bring customers back into Suva city so our main thing is to give good service and price so they know that Suva is a place to shop”

Meanwhile, people were this morning seen taking advantage of Diwali sales and more people are expected to flock into the city for their last-minute shopping during the week.

