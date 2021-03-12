Suspension uplifted on Fiji TV shares

Fiji Television is back on the South Pacific Exchange Stock Market.

SPX uplifted the trading suspension on Fiji Television Limited shares yesterday.

This comes into immediate effect following release of its re-issued annual audited Financial Statements for the financial year that ended 30th June, 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

The last six months reflect the impact of COVID-19 on the company’s business.

SPX stated the net loss of $1.1m was in contrast to the profit of $0.7m for the same period last year.