Survivor Fiji to begin shooting

A number of film productions have been approved by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce with the Survivor series expected to begin shoot soon.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, film production around the world was either postponed or cancelled.

He says these film productions are expected to generate close to $30 million in economic activity and create 400 jobs locally.

Article continues after advertisement

“Survivor will be filming in Fiji with the crew expecting to arrive in the next few days. They have to stagger the way they actually come because most of the crew are sitting in different parts of the world but all done under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. We follow the necessary protocol to protect our own citizens.”

The filming for Season 41 in Fiji was postponed last year due to the growing concern over the Coronavirus outbreak.