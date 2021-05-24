Surge in part-time workers as job vacancies rise

The number of people in part-time work jumped in the three months to October, after falling sharply in the pandemic, official figures show.

There was also a fall in unemployment among 16-24 year-olds, another group hit hard by the crisis.

It comes unemployment continues to fall after a spike last year, with job vacancies now at a fresh record high.

But the figures predate the arrival of the Omicron variant which some fear may lead to restrictions in some sectors.

The overall unemployment rate fell to 4.2% between August and September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

“With still no sign of the end of the furlough scheme hitting the number of jobs, the total of employees on payroll continued to grow strongly in November,” said head of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

“Separately, survey findings show much of the recent growth in employment has been among part-timers, who were particularly hard hit at the start of the pandemic.”