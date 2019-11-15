Surge in online businesses amid COVID-19

One of the leading courier companies believes while the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the traditional way of doing business, there is a surge in online business.

DHL Express Fiji Country Manager Mark Komene, says small and medium businesses are thriving in the digital space.

He says the role of courier services has become more crucial than before.

Article continues after advertisement

“What’s pleasing is what we have seen in the industry is a move from the traditional business to business type product where you selling your products here in Fiji to a wholesaler in Australia to a more of business consumer model where we are seeing a lot of Fijian businesses, SME especially starting up online businesses and selling directly to the consumer.”

Komene says this is one of the fast-growing sectors.

“Some businesses here in Fiji that have grown during COVID 19, they are increasing their volumes because if you could think around the world especially the western world with everyone locked at home and people working from home they are ordering online and having it delivered to their door by courier companies like DHL, that product is increasing which is great for Fiji and Fijian manufactures.”

Komene is encouraging SME’s who are selling their products in Fiji to expand their goals and enter the e-commerce market.

DHL has retained all its staff despite the effects of the pandemic.