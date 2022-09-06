Support WIB Awards urges Dr Ali

[Photo: Women In Business (Fiji) / Facebook]

Women in Business President, Dr Nur Bano Ali is calling all corporate organizations to throw their support behind the WIB Awards 2022.

Dr Ali says this will give them an opportunity to show what they have done for women empowerment in their organizations.

“It is their chance to show that it is not all talk, we actually have mobilized into action. Look at our women, we have got senior managers, you’ve got CEO’s, you got women in higher position, so this is their opportunity. Yes, absolutely.”

Dr Ali adds women are the first responders in many events including natural disasters, but they are the last ones to be acknowledged.

“So, what’s going on? Let’s ask the question, let’s be ashamed about it. I think it is embarrassing that we don’t have enough women CEO’s, which is a category we struggle with. When the Board met last week and we were looking at how many women CEO’s are out there whom we can reach out and tap on the shoulder and say, come and nominate yourself or we nominate you. We can still count them on our fingers.”

The WIB President says women still work within very dominant male structures even today, and believes this is why they don’t feel bold enough to put their hand up.

Dr Ali platforms like the Women in Business aims to promote female leadership and everyone needs to throw their support behind it.

The WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” awards night will be held on October 21st in Suva.