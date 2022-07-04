Support for a stronger and more resilient post-pandemic Fiji

[Source: World Bank Group]

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved approximately $218 million to support Fiji’s ongoing recovery from the immense shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic that exacerbated the impacts of recent natural disasters.

The Fiji Recovery and Resilience Second Development Policy Financing is the second of a two-part series of budget support.

This is to promote a private sector-driven recovery, strengthen climate resilience, improve the management of public finances and mobilize tax revenue.

World Bank Country Director, Papua New Guinea and Pacific Islands, Stephen Ndegwa says the pandemic has had deep and lasting impacts on all countries; yet tourism-reliant economies like Fiji have felt these impacts disproportionately.

Ndegwa says this $218 million financing builds on their earlier support for delivering increased jobs.

He adds the World Bank now has an opportunity to not only support Fiji’s recovery but to also prepare it to better take advantage of opportunities in the future.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the climate crisis is upon us and intensifying and every dollar spent now on adaptation will spare Fiji from far higher costs in the years to come.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is not wasting this vital window to prepare its people and communities, as our entire recovery is purpose-built around resilience and long-term economic stability and sustainability.

The new support includes $109 million on highly concessional terms from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the world’s most in-need countries.

The balance of this new support is on through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), which provides loans to middle-income and creditworthy low-income countries, as well as by coordinating responses to regional and global challenges.