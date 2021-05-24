Support continues for FPL stakeholders despite COVID

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiji Pine Limited continues to do well meeting the expectations of all its stakeholders.

Chief Executive, Vimlesh Kumar says they have been able to secure alternative markets in the past months as a lot of people depend on the industry for their livelihood.

This includes logging contractors, workers and landowners involved in pine planting operations.

“Through some strategies, we have put in place, we are able to continue supporting them. There hasn’t been any impact whatsoever on any of our stakeholders or our workers and we anticipate that we will continue all stakeholders going into next year.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Pine Limited continues to assist landowning communities in terms of education, rural electrical wiring and house repair.

