Support continues for Fijian businesses

More support is being provided to businesses to increase trade and export of Fijian products and services.

This comes as Pacific Invest New Zealand Trade Commissioner, Glynis Miller is currently in the country holding discussions with businesses and looking at ways to support Fijian products for export.

Miller says with the onset of COVID-19, a lot of businesses have diversified and they are working to support Fijian businesses export products to the Pacific as well.

“So where we see a business probably too small or not quite export ready for the New Zealand market we encourage them to consider Pacific Island countries as an export market, and that’s created a whole new discussion for them where a lot of them hadn’t given that consideration perhaps.”

She says trading partners must re-establish relations with clients and understand their business and identify opportunities for Fiji entrepreneurs in New Zealand.

As an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Miller says they are also promoting inter-regional trade.

Miller says part of the discussions held with businesses and manufacturers include the challenges they face and areas that Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand could assist where possible to enable more economic activity in Fiji and the Pacific.