Supply of milk lower then demand

The local dairy industry is only producing six million litres of milk annually while the total demand is 64.5 million litres.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the Fiji Dairy Industry has suffered significantly due to bovine tuberculosis and brucellosis in the past four-years.

Dr Reddy says the Ministry is now promoting dairy in rural areas and are taking the market to the farmers through establishment of mini collection centers.

He says they are establishing chillers where milk will be collected from the farm gate and from these chillers, the Rewa Dairy Cooperative Limited will collect the milk.

He says they are also expanding the dairy industry and this year 17 new farms have been established in the Wainibuka, Tailevu area.

He adds 89 cattle farmers have been identified between Rakiraki to Wainibuka where a new milk collection center will be established.

Dr Reddy has assured that efforts are underway to increase milk production.

“The production target for these new promising farmers is an annual production of 1.5 million litres in addition to existing milk production. So progressively, incrementally we are raising milk production locally. Through right attitude, improved management practices , better nutrition of the cattle and introducing new breed there will be positive trends and as industry grows production we will definitely grow incrementally.”

Dr Reddy says they are also looking at establishing a chiller in Sigatoka which is expected to assist 21 cattle farmers.