Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|Shops warned for charging high fees|AG urges recipients to spend wisely|Health Ministry receives 56,000 vaccines|Some people trying to sell fake vaccine cards: AG|Some patients monitored for long COVID|Police officers put on notice for breaching protocols|Misinformation greatly hinders vaccination campaigns in villages|Government unemployment applications closely vetted|TSLB students given extension|Critical patients are referred to CWM|$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu|Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police|Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown|Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|
Full Coverage

Business

Supply issues take shakes off the menu at British McDonald’s

AP News
August 25, 2021 8:56 am

McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers.

The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks.

“Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products,” McDonald’s said in a statement Tuesday. “Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.”

Article continues after advertisement

It said it was “working hard to return these items to the menu.”

It is the latest in a series of shortages to parts and products in Britain blamed on a combination of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. Britain’s exit from the European Union at the end of last year has made it harder for the bloc’s citizens to work in the U.K., and businesses have also been hit by large numbers of employees having to self-isolate because of possible exposure to the virus.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.