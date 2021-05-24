Shipping delays and supply chain issues will continue to affect businesses for at least the next two years.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says demand for products continues to grow, but there are no shipping containers to bring them in.

FCEF Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says that because of this shortage between demand and supply, prices have gone up significantly.

“A lot of goods that, in the past, if we went to hardware shops to buy something, we knew it was going to be in hardware shops or it was going to be in the supermarkets. Unfortunately, now those things are out of stock. We are at the end of the supply chains. We are in the pacific islands, and unfortunately, we have to bare the increased cost.”

Batiweti says freight costs have increased by 300 percent, which affects the shelf price of goods, which means consumers pay more.

He adds that with the raging conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing COVID pandemic, manufacturers are also facing challenges.

The chief executive says they are trying to reduce the local component of freight costs.