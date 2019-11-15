Supply chain actors to refrain from hiking up prices

The Agriculture Ministry is urging those in the market supply chain to consider the impact of COVID-19 on all households and to refrain from marking up prices of basic food items.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has urged producers, middlemen, and vendors to sell their items at a reasonable price to ensure a mutually beneficial trade effect within the supply chain and also for the consumers.

He stressed that the Ministry would continue to deploy its officers to local municipal markets and satellite markets to collate information on market prices and to negotiate should there be unnecessary price hiking.

Dr Reddy says we are living in extraordinary times and these are trying times for all of us, to say the least and he is urging all who are in the supply and value chain to be considerate of their fellow Fijians during this time.

Minister Reddy elaborated that seeing as Government did not regulate vegetable and crop prices in the market, the onus remains within the supply chain to consider the ramifications of marking up prices in their respective businesses.

The Ministry is continuing to work with all in the supply chain to ensure the continued supply of fresh produce to all municipal markets within the lockdown area in Labasa.