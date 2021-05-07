Home

Superyacht sales surge as wealthy seek COVID escape

| @BBCWorld
May 19, 2021 10:35 am
The Lady Sheridan had an asking price of £24.7m. [Source: BBC]

Wealthy people have so far spent more than £1bn on superyachts in 2021 as they seek to escape COVID lockdowns and travel restrictions, according to a luxury lifestyle publisher.

Boat International said the surge is set to make this year the biggest yet in terms of second-hand sales.

But Oxfam said it was “obscene” that such wealth was not spent on vaccines.

For the cost of those superyachts, the population of Nepal could be fully vaccinated, the charity said.

