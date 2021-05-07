Superyacht sales surge as wealthy seek COVID escape

Wealthy people have so far spent more than £1bn on superyachts in 2021 as they seek to escape COVID lockdowns and travel restrictions, according to a luxury lifestyle publisher.

Boat International said the surge is set to make this year the biggest yet in terms of second-hand sales.

But Oxfam said it was “obscene” that such wealth was not spent on vaccines.

Article continues after advertisement

For the cost of those superyachts, the population of Nepal could be fully vaccinated, the charity said.