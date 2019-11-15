Supermarkets selling rotten potatoes and onion issued warning letters

Rotten, mouldy and sliced potatoes and onions were a common scene in 77% of supermarkets surveyed in the greater Suva area this morning.

This is according to the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they discovered this during their market surveillance.

Shandil says the surveillance which was carried out from 10am today was driven by the Council’s current beefed upmarket monitoring as well as complaints raised by concerned consumers.

The Chief Executive has expressed her utter disappointment at these supermarkets for the lack of ethical business practices and that too during the current shopping hype when consumers are out and about in thousands.

She says they received calls from many frustrated consumers.

Shandil adds says supermarkets implicated during this surveillance were issued with warning letters.

The Council will be submitting a report of this surveillance to the Food Safety Unit of the Ministry of Health as well as the relevant municipal Council for stringent actions to be taken against these supermarkets.