Business

Supermarket reopen after a short closure

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 28, 2021 12:31 pm

MaxVal-u Supermarket in Nausori was closed for a short period this morning but has re-opened for business.

The Supermarket has confirmed they closed as a precaution after the customer’s temperature read above the minimum safe level.

The Ministry of Health was notified and the customer has been taken to a fever clinic.

