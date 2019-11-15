Supercuts opens 6th outlet in Suva

Local barbershop Supercuts has opened its sixth outlet in Suva.

Located along Thomson Street, Director Faizal Hussain says he invested $45,000 in setting up the new shop.

Hussain says with each outlet receiving about a hundred customers on a daily basis – it’s important the standard of his business is maintained.

Faizal Hussain

He says they work to give Fijians an international experience with hygiene being an important factor.

“I am really happy because we opened in one of the very best locations in Suva City. I want the standard of what people what like hygienic and clean. The standard that overseas has. I want to do something for them like improve every shop because it’s not just about making money but to also improve the service. I always talk with my managers. I always talk with the managers to make sure the shop is kept clean.”

Supercuts established its first salon at Mead Road in Nabua in 2005 – fast forward 15 years and it has become a lucrative business now employing twenty-seven locals.

A total of $400,000 has been in invested in setting up all its salons in the Central division with plans to open shops in the West and North soon.