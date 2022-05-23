Sun Insurance to grow investment in Fiji

[File Photo]

Sun Insurance has maintained that they will continue to invest locally.

Over the weekend the insurance giant officially opened its new business hub in Nadi totalling $15m.

Sun Insurance Chairman Padam Lala says the next major project they have will be two buildings that will go right next to the new business hub.

“We have already completed the piling, the engineering is done, all the plans have been approved by the local authorities and we are now in the tendering stage. So we should be tendering by the end of this month or early next month and intend to start by July or August this year.”

Lala has revealed that Sun Insurance hopes to invest $120m in Fiji in the next five years adding that they are also in the tendering stage for another building investment in Laucala Bay, Suva.