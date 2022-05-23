Sun Insurance plans more investments

[File Photo]

Sun Insurance has two more projects in the pipeline with work expected to start as early as next month.

Over the weekend the insurance giant officially opened its $15m business hub in Legalega, Nadi.

Sun Insurance Chair, Padam Lala says in the next phase they will be constructing two buildings next to the business hub in Legalega.

“We have already completed the piling, the engineering is done, all the plans have been approved by the local authorities and we are now in the tendering stage. So we should be tendering by the end of this month or early next month and intend to start by July or August this year.”

Lala says Sun Insurance plans to invest $120m in Fiji in the next five years.

They have called out a tender for another building project in Laucala Bay, Suva.