SUN Insurance Company Limited introduces its Enhanced Travel Insurance Policy

Principal Officer at SUN Insurance Tarlochan Singh

SUN Insurance Company Limited (SUN Insurance), is delighted to announce the launch of its enhanced Travel Insurance Policy – Sota Tale.

SUN Insurance is a proudly Fijian-owned and operated general insurance company listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPX:SUN).

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Tarlochan Singh, Principal Officer at SUN Insurance, highlighted the significance of comprehensive travel coverage for peace of mind while abroad. “Our enhanced travel policy is designed to offer extensive protection, ensuring our customers can travel with confidence and security,” he stated.

He further added, “At SUN Insurance, we continuously strive to innovate and improve our products to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This new policy is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service, ensuring that every journey is covered with reliable support and care.”

The new policy provides a range of robust benefits tailored to meet the varied needs of travellers:

• Death or Permanent Disability: Coverage for death or injury sustained while traveling outside of Fiji, resulting

in death or permanent disablement within six months of the incident.

• Medical: Reimbursement for all reasonable and necessary medical expenses incurred overseas if a covered

individual suffers an injury or illness requiring medical attention.

• Baggage Loss or Damage: Protection against loss, theft, or damage of luggage and personal belongings during

travel.

• Accommodation: Reimbursement for reasonable and actual accommodation costs incurred due to flight

delays caused by the airline.

• Funeral Cost Benefit: Payment of the maximum sum insured for funeral expenses if the insured passes away.

• Repatriation Flight: Coverage for reasonable expenses associated with the return of the insured or their family

members in the event of death during travel.

Mr. Singh concluded, “We are dedicated to providing the highest standard of travel protection, allowing our clients to enjoy their travels with peace of mind. We believe this enhanced policy will set a new benchmark for travel insurance in Fiji.”

The enhanced travel insurance policy is available for purchase online or through authorized agents across Fiji.

For more information or to obtain a quote, please visit www.suninsurance.com.fj or contact us at +679 331 3822 or 5444.