Sugarcane industry needs to be restructured: Dr Kishore

The sugarcane industry needs to be restructured to support the economy and to match the new normal.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says the restructure should unite growers, landowners and mill workers through a mechanism which enhances performance.

In light of COVID-19, Dr Kishore says the current trend cannot be allowed to continue.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to see commercial farming. There are big pieces of land available. Businesses need to get into farming like Queensland and other places you see.”

The Economist believes the sugar industry has potential but marketing strategies need to be stronger.

“Business people will only put money where there is revenue and profit. So if we see the Industry is profitable, I think it’s a good industry to get in. That’s the way we should restructure, the policy should and see that. Large portions of land and you get mechanized farming, that’s the hope for the industry.”

Dr Kishore says the COVID-19 crisis will continue to unfold for some time, casting a painful shadow over the economy and therefore Fiji needs a comprehensive plan.