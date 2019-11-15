Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Sugarcane industry needs to be restructured: Dr Kishore

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 12, 2020 6:25 am

The sugarcane industry needs to be restructured to support the economy and to match the new normal.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says the restructure should unite growers, landowners and mill workers through a mechanism which enhances performance.

In light of COVID-19, Dr Kishore says the current trend cannot be allowed to continue.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to see commercial farming. There are big pieces of land available. Businesses need to get into farming like Queensland and other places you see.”

The Economist believes the sugar industry has potential but marketing strategies need to be stronger.

“Business people will only put money where there is revenue and profit. So if we see the Industry is profitable, I think it’s a good industry to get in. That’s the way we should restructure, the policy should and see that. Large portions of land and you get mechanized farming, that’s the hope for the industry.”

Dr Kishore says the COVID-19 crisis will continue to unfold for some time, casting a painful shadow over the economy and therefore Fiji needs a comprehensive plan.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.