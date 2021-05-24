Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment

Despite the current COVID-19 situation, those in the sugarcane industry have coped well in delivering cane during the current harvesting season.

Sugarcane Growers Council Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says the sector has adapted to this COVID environment with minimal disturbances.

“This is one sector that has been very least affected and in future, we would want to see things maintained in that manner.”

Dutt says that growers, cane cutters and lorry drivers have also been adhering to the COVID-19 protocols to ensure they remain safe.

Ba farmer, Jone Naqai says so far he has done two trips to the Ba Mill.

Naqai says that he is grateful to still be able to provide for his family through sugarcane farming especially during this difficult time where many are currently unemployed.

