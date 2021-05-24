Sugarcane Growers Fund to launch online portals

The Sugarcane Growers Fund is set to launch its online portals on Monday.

In its commitment to bring innovative and modern financial solutions to its growers, the Fund will launch its mySCGF App, mySCGF Online Portal Service and SCGF SMS Alert Services for the growers.

Chief Executive Officer, Raj Sharma says there will be a major launch of the services when the environment stabilizes and is safe to do so adding that the soft launch is for the needs of the people as the system is expected to be further enhanced by end of the month.

Sharma says it has been a very exciting and challenging journey for the last 20 months for the change, where the first phase of cutover was done on 24th August 2020 and gradually other aspects of the business moved to the new platform, which has online loan approvals, automated documentation and even can be operated from the cane fields.

He adds that the system had played an important role during the lockdown of the past months.

Sharma adds that the Fund acquired a modern and robust Information Technology System from an Indian ICT provider- Sesame Software Pvt Ltd, who have co-partnered with local providerDatec Fiji Ltd.’