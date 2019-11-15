Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|NZ records first COVID-19 death|Isolation facility prepared in Makoi|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijian workers overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19|No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing|Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|32 Fever Clinics operational across the country|COVID-19 Response Budget passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Sugar supply and stock to normalize over the next two days

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 12:34 pm

Fijians have been assured that sugar will be back in stock at the local shops and supermarkets in the next two days.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has liaised with the Police Force and relevant authorities to ensure merchants are allowed to enter the restricted Lautoka area, but they are to follow strict conditions.

FSC Chief Executive Graham Clark says the merchants have been collecting their orders from the FSC packaging plant since Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Clark says more than 15, 000 tonnes of sugar is still in stock for local retailers to collect.

“I’d like to stress that FSC has sufficient stock of sugar in Lautoka at our packaging plant. So it’s not a shortage of stock. The issue is the inability of merchants to get transport into Lautoka and after Lautoka due to the lockdown”.

FSC has also resumed a 24 hour, seven days a week operation at its packaging plant to cater for the orders placed by local shops and supermarkets.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.