Sugar supply and stock to normalize over the next two days

Fijians have been assured that sugar will be back in stock at the local shops and supermarkets in the next two days.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has liaised with the Police Force and relevant authorities to ensure merchants are allowed to enter the restricted Lautoka area, but they are to follow strict conditions.

FSC Chief Executive Graham Clark says the merchants have been collecting their orders from the FSC packaging plant since Friday.

Clark says more than 15, 000 tonnes of sugar is still in stock for local retailers to collect.

“I’d like to stress that FSC has sufficient stock of sugar in Lautoka at our packaging plant. So it’s not a shortage of stock. The issue is the inability of merchants to get transport into Lautoka and after Lautoka due to the lockdown”.

FSC has also resumed a 24 hour, seven days a week operation at its packaging plant to cater for the orders placed by local shops and supermarkets.

