Sugar stock available says Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has reiterated that sugar stock is available and the main issue is slow restocking on supermarket shelves.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says traders have confirmed that they are trying their best to work around the temporary setback.

Abraham says over the past few days they received several complaints regarding a shortage in the supply of sugar, ever since the lockdown.

Abraham says consumers also complained about traders limiting the sale of sugar by claiming that the supply was low.

He adds Fiji Sugar Corporation advised that sugar is available and traders experiencing a shortage in supply for restocking are to contact FSC for assistance.

According to the FSC Plant Manager, the lockdowns have made the act of delivering sugar quite challenging.

FSC has indicated that despite the short supply in the local market due to the increased demand, sugar is available and is ready for packaging.

Delivery to other parts of Viti Levu will commence from Friday along with the packing of 2kg bags of sugar.

Abraham says they are aware that sugar is listed as a basic food item, in the case of a pandemic outbreak such as the COVID-19, it is not deemed to be a critical product.