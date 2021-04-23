Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|PS hits out at youth group spotted in Lami|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|
Full Coverage

Business

Sugar stock available says Abraham

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 8:34 am

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has reiterated that sugar stock is available and the main issue is slow restocking on supermarket shelves.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says traders have confirmed that they are trying their best to work around the temporary setback.

Abraham says over the past few days they received several complaints regarding a shortage in the supply of sugar, ever since the lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says consumers also complained about traders limiting the sale of sugar by claiming that the supply was low.

He adds Fiji Sugar Corporation advised that sugar is available and traders experiencing a shortage in supply for restocking are to contact FSC for assistance.

According to the FSC Plant Manager, the lockdowns have made the act of delivering sugar quite challenging.

FSC has indicated that despite the short supply in the local market due to the increased demand, sugar is available and is ready for packaging.

Delivery to other parts of Viti Levu will commence from Friday along with the packing of 2kg bags of sugar.

Abraham says they are aware that sugar is listed as a basic food item, in the case of a pandemic outbreak such as the COVID-19, it is not deemed to be a critical product.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.